The families of new students to Riverhead Central School District can attend virtual new entrant informational webinars on Monday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 24 both at 7 p.m.

The webinar on Monday is for families of students who are kindergarten and elementary school aged. To register for the Monday webinar, click here.

The webinar on Wednesday is for families of students who are middle and high school aged. To register for the Wednesday webinar, click here.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release