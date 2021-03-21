The First Congregational Church of Riverhead has made the decision to begin in person worship on Palm Sunday, March 28. You may join them for worship at the start of Holy Week and beyond. Worship service begins at 10 am with mask and social distancing rules in place.

The Alley Cat Thrift Shop which is located behind the First Congregational Church will be open for business on Thursday, March 25 and Saturday, March 27 with everything in the shop half price and nothing will be held back. The volunteers have missed you and welcome you back on Thursday, March 25. Masks and social distancing will be required. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. At this time the thrift shop is not accepting donations. The church is located two doors west of the Suffolk Theater. Hope to see you there!

Prince Hall Order of the Eastern Star, Inc., Tyre Chapter 62 and the Riverhead Free Library are joining together collecting Computer Accessories as a drive for the Riverhead Central School District distance Learning. Students are in need of new and used adapters, headphones and computer mouse. This drive will run from March 15 through April 15. Donations may be dropped off at the library where a collection bin will be available to drop off items needed. For more information call Dot Exum at 631-902-0348 or Kari Gainey at 631-384-0904. Heading this project is Kari Seay-Gainey and she hopes the community will help them in this endeavor.

The Riverhead Photo Club will hold a photo walk on Wednesday, March 31 at Mattituck Inlet to photograph birds, the beach and landscapes in the area. The club is inviting non-members that are interested in photography to join them. The members of the club will be available to answer questions about photography and the club itself. If you are interested in joining this group, check it out, meet new friends and have fun taking photos and you can contact Adele Wallach at [email protected] [email protected] or Bob Bebon at [email protected] [email protected] and please provide your cell phone number in case they have to contact you with any last-minute changes. Enjoy a day out!

The Butterfly Effect Project recently was featured in the news special edition of Newsday on Sunday, March 7 titled “Spreading their Wings” a seven-page spread. How awesome is that! The butterflies thank all their generous supporters, all the amazing volunteers and our community making this project soar for the girls. So, check out the article and see what they are all about and their dreams of succeeding in life making their dreams on the horizon come true.

A friend, Joseph Cagliuso that I have had the pleasure to know for 21 years finally put together a hardcover book that was years in the making titled “Symphonies: Poetic Images of Nature” that will speak to you with a blend of inspirational photographs captured with a feeling of the moment and from the heart. You can check out his website http://JosephCagliusophotography.com for more information. Joe is currently a contributor and writer for Nature Photographer magazine which he has written articles with accompanying photos. His interest started can you believe it the moment his father gave him his first Kodak Brownie Hawkeye camera? He states “Nature’s symphonies are all around us. All you have to do is listen”. Joe lives on the North Fork with his wife Rosemarie.

The Suffolk Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution had a busy year even though they had to contend with COVID-19 changing so many ways they conducted their business of meetings and one way was they met monthly and enjoying conquering the technology of zoom meetings. They had to postpone their 100th anniversary celebration in October 2020 hoping to celebrate 101 years in 2021 with President General Denise VanBuren of the National Society as their guest of honor. In November they honored veterans with other DAR Chapters on Long Island and this year they donated to Veteran’s Place in Yaphank and Veteran’s Food Pantry in Riverhead with hundreds of dollars of gift cards. 1920 was the founding of Suffolk Chapter DAR and this year members shared a world, state or local event from 1920. One member reminisced how her great grandmother had a still in the backyard of her home.

In March this group celebrates DAR Community Service winners and DAR Good Citizen. This year they recognized Heidi’s Helping Hands, the local organization that was formed to honor Heidi Behr and Chapter member Debra Rothwell for her work with Make A Wish Suffolk County. The DAR Good Citizens were seniors Madison Stromski from Riverhead High School and Aaron McClintock from Shoreham Wading River High School who exhibited service, leadership, dependability and patriotism. Madison Stromski was also awarded the DAR NJROTC Award for 2020. The NJROTC Annual Awards Dinner was postponed last spring due to Covid-19 so the group presented Madison with her medal and certificate at their meeting. Commander Captain Matt Loughlin spoke about the activities about NJROTC and how they are faring this year. The Suffolk Chapter DAR with fingers crossed hoping for the opportunity this spring to honor the NJROTC 2021 winner in person, to place a wreath on the memorial on the grounds of Riverhead Methodist Church on Memorial Day to honor the Revolutionary War patriots buried in the cemetery and to celebrate the 244th birthday of the Flag of the United States of America with the fifth-grade students at Pulaski Street School. If you are interested in more information on becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, please contact Ann Otten, Regent at [email protected] [email protected].

If you are in need of free pet food for your furry animals the Southampton Animal Shelter will be at Blaze Church, 50 Bell Avenue in Flanders on Thursday, April 1st from 1 to 2 p.m. The Southampton Animal Shelter is hosting a free pet food pantry at Blaze Church once a month so please check it out if your little furry friend needs food.

The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau will be sponsoring a virtual talent show on Friday, April 30 on the Southampton Youth Bureau’s YouTube channel (time of show to be announced). Performers in grades 5 to 12 who reside or attend school within Southampton Town are encouraged to submit a 3 to 4-minute video of a performance in singing, music competition, spoken word, dance, skits, comedy, magic or talent of choice to be featured. Video entries and registration forms are due Friday, April 16 and can be sent via email to [email protected]. Space is limited and registration is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information call 631-702-2425 or visit http://www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

The 18th Battle of the Bands will be accepting applications at the Southampton Youth Bureau. This year’s competition will be held on Friday, June 11 (rain date Friday, June 18) from 8 to 11 p.m. All applications and demo music must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and can be sent or dropped off to: Battle of the Bands, Southampton Youth Bureau, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders, NY 11901 Band application and demo music can also be emailed to Peter Strecker at [email protected]. Qualifying bands must have at least one high school student who resides in the Town of Southampton and a band must consist of a minimum of three performing musicians. To download an application visit http://www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau and click on the Southampton Youth Bureaus online calendar. For more information, call 631-702-2425. Location of venue will be announced soon.

Happy Birthday to Tina Miller and Sophie Pelc on March 21; Kelly Wooten, Carol Phillips and Vickie Vourakis on March 22; Amelia Lantz on March 23; Isiah Polite on March 25; Kelli Naugles on March 26; Robert Block, Jr. and Sharon Blumstein on March 27; Ray Atkins and Caeley Schwartz on March 28; Linda Terchunian and Cheryl Michaelis on March 30; Joe Kaelin and Debra Ann Clifford on April 1; Samantha Lombardi and Marie Foster who turns a beautiful 92 years young on April 2 and Madelyn Lynch on April 3.

Get well wishes to Joan Fleischman, Ellen Kramer, Kristin Mashman, Fred Sherman, Jim Zaleski and Rita Allen.

Happy Spring!