Daniel Kaelin of Riverhead died on March 18, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 88 years old.

He was born on Sept. 21, 1922 in Riverhead to Daniel Russell Kaelin and Viola Raynor. He graduated from high school. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955.

He was the Town of Riverhead Fire Coordinator and was an instructor and the Suffolk County Fire School. He was a member and the former chief of the Jamesport Fire Department. He was a member of the Mattituck Lions Club and a past president and member of the Jamesport Lions Club.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his children Daniel, Denise Voight, Patrick, Gregory and Leslie Zavelsky, 26 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, March 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home during which a Firematic Service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will be held at Saint John the Evangelist Cemetery. To pay tribute, visit the funeral home website.