Enjoy an Easter egg hunt hosted by LIR Clothing, Tyre Lodge and Bright and Early Discoveries on Saturday, April 3 at 12 p.m. at the Tyre Lodge, 200 Flanders Road in Riverside.
Join the event for arts and crafts, beverages and snacks and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call Anthony (631)875-9119 or Leslie (631)664-7376.
