Elizabeth Oliveri of Riverhead died on March 22, 2021 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 94 years old.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1926 in the Bronx to Stefan and Anna Schnalzer. She worked as a nurse’s aide in Huntington Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband Herman. She is survived by her daughter Patricia and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. led by Deacon Frank Barone. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.