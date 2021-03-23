Joann C. Bell of Riverhead died on March 17, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 71 years old.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1949 in Southampton to Aaron and Margaret (Gaines) Bell. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967. She worked as a house cleaner.

She was predeceased by her sister Margaret. She is survived by her sister Jacqueline Robinson of Riverhead.

Cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.