Paul R. Kern of Baiting Hollow died on March 22, 2021. He was 77 years old.

He was born in Kew Gardens, Queens on May 6, 1943. He worked as a police officer for 30 years. He was an inspector for the FAA.

His hobbies included fixing things such as planes, cars and lawn mowers and he collected items.

He is survived by his wife Louise, children Allison (Chris), Jennifer (Jim), Thomas (Lisa) and George (Lauren), his grandchildren, Andrew, Abigail, Taylor, Sarah, Ella, Kendall, Jack and Max and his siblings Peter (Carol), Patrick (Jeannette) and Philip (Christine).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Riverhead Animal Shelter, 324 Church Lane, Riverhead, NY, 11901 or the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mclaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.