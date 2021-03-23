Willie B. Morris of Riverhead died on March 17, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 70 years old.

He was born on July 24, 1950 in Marianna, Arkansas to Henry and Anna Mae (Foreman) Morris.

He worked as a landscaper. He was a member of the Galilee Church of God in Christ. His hobbies included OTB and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Leola (Morton), daughter Connie Brown of Illinois, stepchildren Betty Bynum of Riverhead, Tommy Miles of Riverhead and Barry Wiggins of Queens, many grandchildren, brother Roosevelt of Arkansas and sisters Franacile Cooper of Arkansas, Shirley Langston of Wisconsin, Erma Bryant of Arkansas, Velma Tyson of Minnesota and Emma Jean Shumate of Arkansas.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.