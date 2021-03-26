Riverhead Town officials kicked off a major revitalization effort for the area around the railroad station today by initiating the search for a master developer.

The town is looking for the right developer to design and build “a major mixed-use redevelopment” of the two-acre town-owned parking lot across from the LIRR station house, transforming the surface parking lot into “an attractive, transit-oriented, pedestrian-friendly and environmentally sustainable point of interest.”

The site is within a new overlay zone adopted by the town board in January that provides for a multitude of new uses. It is also within an urban renewal zone and a federal opportunity zone.

According to the terms of the RFQ document (see below), the development of the site must include enough parking to replace the number of parking spaces currently available in the lot — without charge to the public — as well as enough parking for the new development. Structured parking, including the potential for underground parking, will be “a critical component of any redevelopment plan.” The two-acre site of the proposed redevelopment, bordered by Osborn Avenue on the west, Court Street on the south, Cedar Street on the east and Railroad Avenue on the north.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar called a press conference outside the LIRR station house this morning to announce the release of a request for qualifications to solicit proposals from potential developers. Aguiar was joined by the rest of the town board, as well as State Sen. Anthony Palumbo, Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, County Legislator Al Krupski, Rep. Lee Zeldin’s district manager Mark Woolley and a host of business leaders, including Long Island Association president and CEO Kevin Law, Vision Long Island director Eric Alexander and the leaders of local business and community organizations.

“The entire town board and I are excited to see the creative ideas that will be generated by prospective private sector partners to revitalize what will become a regional transportation hub,” Aguiar said. Riverhead has not seen “this level of positive interest from the private sector, the community, as well as support from all levels of government in at least 20 years,” she said, predicting that the town is “entering a period of unprecedented economic renaissance.”

The supervisor and other officials spoke about the need for more train service to Riverhead and the North Fork, which they said the new development will encourage.

“The creation of the transportation-oriented development at the Riverhead railroad station will vastly increase public transportation options for people to live work and play here in downtown Riverhead and beyond,” Aguiar said.

Alexander said successful transit-oriented developments have been happening across Long Island. “It’s something that can increase service here that can add to the economic vitality. You’ve done a lot of good things here,” Alexander said.

Palumbo recalled how the LIRR planned to eliminate weekend service east of Ronkonkoma several years ago, but he and other state lawmakers pushed back and the railroad reversed its decision. He expressed hope that with the “tremendous public-private partnership” being launched by the Town of Riverhead, there will be more demand for more trains and service will increase.

Law, who is the Suffolk County representative to the MTA, said while the pandemic had a drastic impact on ridership — it was off by 95% last year, creating an $8 billion deficit — federal funding helped the transit system avert disaster.

“I think it’s going to stabilize the organization, which will allow capital projects to move forward,” Law said. He said he’s been working with Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine to try to bring electric service to Yaphank. “And after Yaphank should come Riverhead,” he said.

Town officials have long spoken about revitalizing the area around the railroad station to make it safer and more aesthetically pleasing.

“This is the first step and marking the way and creating the jobs that we need, and getting the trains that we need, and the town board’s vision for high development and intense uses north of Main Street,” said Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, a former Riverhead councilwoman, referring to the development potential under the new overlay zone. “I’m very looking forward to working with the town and working with all of you in cleaning this area up,” she said. Giglio said.

Giglio and Palumbo both said the state budget when it’s adopted next week will include $100 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding. Riverhead has been a finalist in three of the four DRI funding rounds and Community Development director Dawn Thomas, who is responsible for the town’s grant applications, said she believes Riverhead is well-positioned to win the $10 million grant this year.

Responses to the RFQ are due by 2 p.m. on May 14. A non mandatory presubmission conference will be held via Zoom on April 9.

The town plans to select finalists in mid-June and the finalists will make presentations to community groups and the pubic beginning about mid-July, according to a timeline in the RFQ document.

Peter Blasl contributed reporting.

Town of Riverhead Railroad Street TOD Redevelopment by RiverheadLOCAL on Scribd