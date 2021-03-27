James D. Giarraputo of Riverhead died on March 24, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 84 years old.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1937 in Brooklyn to Anthony Giarraputo and Lillian Leonardi. He attained a master’s degree. He worked as a New York City Police Officer in the Youth Division.

He is survived by his sons James (Melissa) and Steven and grandsons Logan and Luke.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church in Riverhead on Monday, March 29 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.