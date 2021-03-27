Timothy V. Benton of Riverhead died on March 17, 2021 at Medford Multicare Center. He was 84 years old.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1937 in North Carolina to Jordan Benton and Alice Hayer Cooper. He was the former assistant superintendent of the Riverhead Highway Department. His hobbies included racing, BBQ and being with friends and family.

He was predeceased by his siblings. He is survived by his wife Shirley Womack-Benton, children Cindy Riddick, Chavis Eason and Shennile Riddick and step-children Patricia Womack, Henry Womack Jr., Troy Womack (Penny), Kevin Womack Sr. (Evelyn), many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

