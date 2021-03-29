Jeffrey B. Hopkins Sr. of Riverhead, formerly of Selden, died on March 26, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 75 years old.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1946 in Brooklyn to Benjamin Hopkins and Mary Walsh.

He was a project manager for Avaya Phone Company for 35 years and worked part time at the Rolling Oaks Golf Course. He was the president of the Silver Village Condos in Aquebogue. His hobbies including golf, joking with his grandchildren, family game nights and playing online poker with his sons.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Theresa (Tucci), sons Jeffrey Jr., Jamie and Jonathan and grandchildren Jeffrey III, Evan, Matthew and Emily.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to Children’s Heart Foundation would be appreciated. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.