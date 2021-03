William Michalouski of Wading River died on March 28, 2021 at his home. He was 74 years old.

His hobbies included boating, nature, weather stations and steam engines.

He was predeceased by his son Glen. He is survived by his fiancé Carole, grandsons Kenneth, Brian and John Velez and one great-grandson, Gavin-Glen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home. A service will begin at 4 p.m.