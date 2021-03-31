John G. Kendall of Southold died on March 26, 2021 at The Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 86 years old.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1934 in Rosedale, New York to Sybil (Godfrey) and George Kendall. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He then studied at Queens College and New York University where he earned a bachelors degree in engineering.

He worked for the New York City School System as an auto-shop teacher at Far Rockaway High School for 25 years. He was a member of the Long Island Antique Association and the Mattituck Gun Club.

He is survived by his sister Beverly of Southold.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Reverend Roger Joslin officiating. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978 would be appreciated.