Students and staff at Riverhead High School are expressing their feelings about the COVID-19 pandemic through a collective art mural.
The project, organized by high school art teacher Jo-Ann Dellaposta, encourages participants to share how they’re feeling through one-word images on 3.5-inch cards.
Some of the words chosen by participants include “lonely,” “distant,” “hopeful” and “overwhelmed.”
“I wanted to show students and staff that we are not alone and we all feel similarly,” Dellaposta said.
The cards will be displayed in the school’s hallways along the background of a blue wave. High school students and staff who have not yet contributed to the project may still add to the mural.
