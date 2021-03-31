Victor Mosciatti of Jamesport died on March 28, 2021 at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 102 years old.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1918 in Rome to Ruggero Mosciatti and Anna Gennari. He was a cabinet maker for Family Lumber in Bethpage.

He is survived by his children Roger (Carol) and Fiorella (Vincent) Casdia, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private. To pay tribute to the family, visit the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.