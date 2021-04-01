A Coram man was killed in an early-morning crash on Middle Country Road in Calverton today.

Police said Leonor Parra-Nunez, 61, of Coram was killed after he drove his 1997 Nissan Maxima through a red light on Burman Boulevard at the entrance to the Calverton Enterprise Park at about 6:15 a.m. and was struck by an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

Parra-Nunez was extricated from his vehicle by Wading River Fire Department and then treated and transported by Riverhead Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Rolando Ajcuc-Chamal, 33, of Calverton, was treated at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Ridge Fire Department for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Riverhead Police Department detective division responded to the scene and was assisted in its investigation by the NYS Police Collision Reconstruction Team.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours while the investigation of the crash was conducted,

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.