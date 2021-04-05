The Riverhead Police Department and police across the state are participating in a distracted driving enforcement mobilization from April 8 to April 12, targeting the use of cell phones while operating a motor vehicle.

A study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that almost 80% of crashes and 65% of near-crashes involved the driver looking away from the forward roadway just prior to the crash. Looking away for two or more seconds will double the risk of a crash or near-crash, police said in a press release.

Using a cell phone and texting while driving are the most frequent types of driver inattention on the road today, according to the NHTSA.

Talking, listening on or dialing a hand-held phone, inserting or retrieving a compact disc, using a tablet, reading, applying makeup and eating all will increase the driver risk factor of a crash or near crash by two to three times.

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law prohibits the use of a hand-held cell phone while driving. The law also prohibits texting while driving as well as other uses of portable electronic devices while driving, such as taking photos, accessing the internet, and playing games.

Using a hand-held cell phone or portable electronic device while driving is punishable by a fine of up to $200 for a first offense, plus a surcharge of up to $93, and five points.

April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month.” For additional information, visit trafficsafe.ny.gov.