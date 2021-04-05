Virgil Horsley of Middle Island, formerly of Riverhead, died on March 31, 2021 in Middle Island. He was 54 years old.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1966 in Cumberland, Maryland to Robert and Mary Horsley. He served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1995.

He was predeceased by his mother, father and sister Orlantha Forbes. He is survived by his wife Shamele, children Virgil Jr., Tasheria and Kayla and sister Casandra (Leon Brown) of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.