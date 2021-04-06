Andre L. Hughes of Central Islip, formerly of Riverhead, died on April 1, 2021 in Central Islip. He was 51 years old.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1970 in Southampton to George and Barbara (Weaver) Hughes. He was a construction worker for Triangle Building Supply. His hobbies included music, sports and family.

He is survived by his children Dream and Legend, parents, siblings George and Khadija Ali and fiancé Tami Bohne.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.