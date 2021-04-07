Join the 24th Annual 5K Run for Ridley virtually or live on Saturday, May 1 at 8 a.m.
The race will support the programs at New York Marine Rescue Centre including the rescue and rehabilitation of sea turtles. Participants may run at any time virtually until May 8 or on May 1 at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration for the event costs $25 and race day registration costs $30. To register for the event and for more information, click here.
