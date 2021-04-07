Artists can submit to a poster competition to raise confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine. Submissions must be made by Monday, May 17 via the Shot to Reunite website.

Artists living in Suffolk or Nassau County can submit to the competition and can submit work in all media forms but the poster should not include any text in the submission.

A maximum of three submissions per artists are permitted. Submissions should be labeled with the artist’s name and title of work, be formatted vertically and be 2550 x 1650 pixels at 300 ppi in PDF, svg, tiff or jpeg.

Entries will be judged by a committee of community members in the art and culture sector and local public health. Five prizes of $350 will be awarded to chosen artists. Winners will be notified on June 7.

For any questions, please email [email protected]