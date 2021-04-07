The Linda Rie Cohen Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for the $10,000 endowment until May 15.

The scholarship is open to any grade level who wish to pursue continued education in the field of arts or sciences and they must be able to demonstrate their passion and accomplishments in their field of study. Priority will be given to applicants who are current or past residents of the North Fork as well as family members with connections to the North Fork.

Complete applications and supporting documents must be received by the North Fork Reform Synagoge by May 15. Scholarship awards will be announced on June 30.

For more information and specifics about the scholarship, click here or email [email protected]

Scholarships are awarded at a maximum of $5,000 and minimum of $1,000. The scholarships are administered by the North Fork Reform Synagogue and are for the benefit of the North Fork Jewish community.