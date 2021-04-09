Vaccine appointments will be available at Peconic Bay Medical Center for all New York residents eligible under state guidelines from Sunday, April 11 to Saturday, April 17.

Vaccines will be administered at PBMC’s Robert Entenmann Campus at 4 West Second Street in Riverhead.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment click here. There are currently 256 slots available.

Second doses will be administered at the same location.