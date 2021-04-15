Ursula Mary Tomaszewski (née Bonavich) of Jamesport died on April 11, 2021 at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. Most people knew her by the nickname “Bonnie.” She was 99 years old.

She was born in Quakake, Pennsylvania on Aug. 16, 1921, the youngest of four children of Magdaline (Klink) and John Bonavich. She grew up in the coal mining mountains of Pennsylvania. She attended the Quakake Elementary School and graduated from Delano High School in 1939.

She worked at the Five Point Diner and then joined the WAACs (Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps) during World War II. She attained the rank of corporal and was stationed at Kirtland Field in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she met Staff Sergeant Lewis Tomaszewski. They were married in uniform in the Army base chapel.

After the war, she moved to Calverton with her husband and daughter to work on the family farm. In 1951, the couple moved to their own farm in Jamesport, where they lived for 57 years.

Ursula took great pleasure in her work as farmer’s wife and homemaker. She ran a U-Plck strawberry field as well as raising vegetables and flowers for the small stand in front of their house.

Her extensive flower gardens earned her the local nickname “the flower lady.” She also loved to cook and preserve fruits, vegetables and jams. Eventually Ursula worked as a reading aide at Aquebogue Elementary School until her retirement in 1978. In her spare time, she loved to read.

She was a devoted member of St. Isidore R.C. Church, the Altar Rosary Society and the Riverhead-Jamesport Homemakers. She was also a member of the Jamesport Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary for over 50 years. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, preserving vegetables and jams, reading and hosting large parties for families and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Lewis, her sister Margaret (Peter) Pappas and brothers John Bonavich and Alfonso Bonavich. She is survived by her son Michael of Shoreham, daughter Bonnie (Donald) Kisiel of Shoreham, grandchildren Lara (Michael) Asirvadem, Stephen (Kristina) Kisiel and Bryan Kisiel and three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Noah and Juliana Kisiel.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead. Donations may be made to the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Jamesport Fire Department.