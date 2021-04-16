Bertha R. Kulesa of Calverton died April 14, 2021 at Acadia Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Riverhead. She was 97 years old.

Born in Calverton on Nov. 12, 1923, she was the daughter of

Joseph and Mary (Zakrzewska) Kosciuszko.

She met her future husband Henry Kulesa at Polish farming community dances. They eloped and married in Maryland when she was 19.

She was a homemaker and worked on the family farm. She also worked for Hazeltine in Riverhead and had part-time jobs working at Barbanel’s clothing store in Polish Town and as a waitress at the Birchwood and Polish Hall.

She enjoyed canning and crocheting. She loved gardening and reading and listening to Polish music. One of her favorite pastimes was mowing the yard on the riding mower, which she found very relaxing, her daughter said.

Predeceased by her husband in 1984 and a daughter, Juliana in 2012, she is survived by her sons, Donald (Karen Davey) and Thomas, by her daughter Patricia (John) Kurpetski, her grandchildren, Robert and John Henry Kurpetski, and a great-grandchild Logan John Kurpetski. She is also survived by her sister Helen Truskowski of Arcadia, Florida and was , redeceased by her brothers Wesley Kosciuszko, John Kosciuszko, Frank Kosciuszko, Edward Kosciuszko and a sister, Sophie Tyska

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, April 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 19 at 9:30 a,.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

Condolences and tributes may be posted on the funeral home’s website .