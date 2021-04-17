Should the retail sale of marijuana and on-site consumption be allowed in Riverhead Town?

Town board members took up that question for the first time at their work session Thursday. Towns and villages in New York have until Dec. 31 to opt out of the retail sales and on-site consumption provisions of the new state law legalizing recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21.

To opt out, a municipality must adopt a local law requesting the state cannabis control board to prohibit the establishment of retail dispensary licenses and/or on-site consumption licenses. The local law is subject to a permissive referendum, also known as a referendum by petition. Opponents of the local law can force a vote on it at this year’s general election in November. Then a majority of the voters will decide whether the opt-out law stands.

If the town opts-out on retail sales and on-premises consumption, it loses the local share of sales tax revenue on the products. The new law establishes a 13% sales tax on marijuana retail sales and consumption. Of that, 9% goes to the state, 1% goes to the county and 3% goes to the town.

The town cannot opt-out of any other provision of the new law, which makes it legal to smoke marijuana everywhere that smoking tobacco is allowed, makes it legal to possess up to three ounces and store up to five pounds of marijuana in one’s private residence. It also makes it legal to cultivate up to six marijuana plants per person and 12 per household. The law also establishes licenses for commercial cannabis growers.

“We are really handcuffed on this issue,” observed Councilman Frank Beyrodt. “Our only choice in this matter is to up out of the revenue stream. Other than that, everything else is in place,” he said.

Under the law, the town can regulate “the time, place and manner” of the operation retail dispensaries and/or places of on-site consumption as long as the regulation does not make their operation “unreasonably impracticable,” which will be determined by the state cannabis control board.

“I urge our town officials and the entire community, if we permit the sale of dispensaries of marijuana, along with recreational use here in Riverhead, please support me to limit locations such as where children are present, our churches, our hospitals, medical facilities, clinics, senior locations, playgrounds, or any other sensitive location in our community, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

The town’s decision-making process will be “a very long process” that the entire community will be engaged in and will include a public hearing, Aguiar said.

But because a local law to op-out of retail sales or marijuana is subject to a permissive referendum, the town board may have to take action on this as soon as its second meeting in June, due to various deadlines involved. The new marijuana legislation sets a Dec. 31 opt-out deadline and makes a local opt-out law subject to a permissive referendum in the 2021 general election. A local law subject to a permissive referendum cannot take effect before 45 days after its adoption, within which time a petition seeking a ballot proposition may be filed. The law requires such a petition to be filed no less than 60 days before the date of the election in order for the question to appear on the ballot.

Councilman Tim Hubbard said his concerns about the new law involve law enforcement trying to determine whether drivers are operating impaired by marijuana. There are no clear-cut standards by which to make that determination, and the number of police officers who are specially trained to determine if someone is impaired by drugs is very small — only nine in the Suffolk County Police Department and one in Southampton Town.

Still, Hubbard said, the town has to think hard about whether to opt-out and lose out on revenues. “Do we want people driving through Riverhead, to buy marijuana in Southold or over in Southampton and we miss an opportunity for good tax money to come into the town. Because it’s legal. It’s absolutely legal. It’s just a matter of whether you want to have a shop set up in your town or several shops or whatever the case may be,” Hubbard said.

“Opting out of the tax revenues is significant,” Councilman Ken Rothwell agreed. People are going to choose to use it anyway, he said. Either way, Rothwell said, the town must look into training some of its police officers in determining a driver’s impairment by drugs.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent said she believes the state health department will be “working towards developing devices” to determine if a driver is impaired by drugs.

“Certainly I’m in agreement that this is a very important topic before the town and we should have public input on this,” Kent said. She suggested meeting first with “major stakeholders” at a town board work session. She suggested meeting with the agriculture advisory committee.

“One of my greatest concerns is the growth of marijuana,” Aguiar said. “Out in the east, out here, we don’t have the soil that’s conducive for marijuana. Our soil is very sandy and legislation was classified as a modified agricultural growth. Therefore, farms can grow, But we don’t have the soil. That’s going to create buildings, buildings that probably won’t have windows, in order to contain and have the special lighting needed for marijuana,” Aguiar said.

“But I don’t want to see our town lose its bucolic look,” Aguiar said. “We don’t want to see these cinderblock buildings across our farms, and that’s something that should be addressed, because our soil cannot sustain and will not sustain the growth of marijuana, and it’s something for us to explore, moving forward,” she said.

It’s not clear whether the town will have any control over what types of growing operations or facilities can be sited within its borders. The new legislation doesn’t provide a municipality with the ability to opt-out of having production facilities located within its borders and vests in a new cannabis control board the authority to issue regulations governing the production of cannabis.