St. Isidore’s welcomes Associate Pastor Robert Wolosik to the parish and to our Riverhead community. Be sure to say hello when you see him at church or around town and make him feel welcome.

Matthew Thorenz, a Riverhead High School graduate, is a local history librarian at Moffat Library of Washingtonville, New York and has written a book titled “Blooming Grove and Washingtonville” (Images of America Series) which will can now be pre-ordered on Amazon. He has compiled the images from the library’s collection and he also worked with local municipal historians and longtime residents to tell the story of this Hudson River Valley community. Matthew is the son of Carolyn and Stephen Thorenz. You may remember Carolyn, who formerly was a reporter for the Long Island Traveler Watchman and later the News-Review.

The 12U Riverhead Waves travel baseball team are the Riverhead Little League alumni and they love to represent their hometown. They have enjoyed traveling across Long Island the past few years and now they are excited to represent Riverhead in August in Cooperstown. All the players have been training year-round while parents have been hard at work fundraising. The cost of the tournament is significant and they would greatly appreciate any contribution to help get them there. You can send a contribution big or small made out to Riverhead Waves and mail to Angela Ohlbaum, P.O. Box 35, Aquebogue, NY 11931.

Its that time of the year again to consider becoming a member of the Friends of the Riverhead Free Library. Membership is only $10 and monies raised from the dues, Yellow Barn used books and fundraising activities pay for a variety of programs at the library such as exercise classes, programs for children and seniors. Please consider becoming a “Friends” member and help give back to the library. Once again there is a matching grant for membership so you would be giving back twice. They are planning two fundraising activities this year and they include a cookbook and a calendar. So be on the lookout for more discussion on these which would make lovely gifts for that special someone.

The Yellow Barn, originally the Perkins Family Cottage House built around 1873, is in need of restoration and repair. Currently the Yellow Barn is being used by Friends of the Riverhead Free Library for the sale of gently used books to support the library and its programs. Unfortunately, at present the Yellow Barn has been closed because of its desperate need for repairs and restoration. They are working to raise funds and hope the community at large support by giving a donation to the Yellow Barn to be used to restore and maintain the Yellow Barn for generations to come. This building is truly a gem of the community and for a lot of us, brings back many memories of the books, puzzles, games we bought for mere small change. You can send a check to the Friends of the Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead and in the memo state Yellow Barn Restoration. The monthly meeting of the Friends is held on the second Monday of the month. Become a friend, bring your friend and make new friends.

Island Harvest senior food distribution will take place in the Riverhead Free Library parking lot, 330 Court Street, on Monday, April 19 starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last and no registration is needed.

Join Riverhead Free Library on Friday, April 23 at 2:30 pm for a fun and interactive “Virtual Oscar Party” where you decide who will be the winning the Oscars this year! It’s live on zoom. You can register in person at the circulation desk to receive your very own party kit for a nominal fee of $2.

Ama Karikari-Yawson, Esq. will perform alongside captivating drumming, while answering timely questions about social issues. This lively session is great for the whole family and takes place outdoors in the Riverhead library courtyard on Saturday, April 24 at 2 pm.

Did you know that the banquet hall at the Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison Street, is now available for rentals as per CDC guidelines? For more information or to book an event, call Gail at 631-235-0554. It’s that time, no doubt. we are all ready to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather. Call the Moose Lodge Office at 631-727-6667 and check out the entertainment at the beautiful River’s Edge with the upcoming music series scheduling Friday, April 23 Sahara and Friday April 30 Who Are Those Guys Duo from 6 to 9 p.m.

Flanders Fire Department along with FRNCA will host a blood drive on Friday May 7 from 1 pm to 7 pm at 19 Firehouse Lane in Flanders. All donors will receive a McDonalds voucher. Appointments are preferred in order to socially distance. To make an appointment please call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org. Please remember to eat, drink and bring your donor ID card or an ID with your name and photo and don’t forget a mask. Blood donation is a gift of life.

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to JoAnne and Peter Krajewski who celebrate their 52nd on April 20; Pat and Pete Bilski on April 24; Brian and Monique Gablenz on April 26;

Happy birthday wishes to Max Kutscher, Connor Zanieski, Emma Guecha turns six years old on April 18; Tippy Macksel on April 19; Katie Podlas, Alexis Polk and Bill Friszolowski on April 20; Brandon Krajewski, Joshua Carey and Angela and Liana Waskewicz on April 21; Matthew Heppner and Kaleigh Lawrence on April 22; Dean Argenti on April 23; Janelle Carey on April 24; Amanda Reichel and Peter Bilski on April 26; Hayleigh Miller on April 28; Kristen and Emily Brophy on May 1 and Peter Friszolowski on May 2. Be sure to celebrate!

My friend Bertha Kulesa is not amongst us any longer. She has gone to heaven to be at peace and rest for eternity. My heart goes out to Bertha’s three children Pat and John Kurpetski. Donald, Karen and Thomas Kulesa along with the grandchildren John Henry, Robert and great grandchild Logan Henry Kurpetski. Although she was 97 years young, she was sharp as a tack, always smiling and such a caring lady. Thanks to all who were gracious enough to send cards galore for the past 13 months which she truly enjoyed and certainly brightened her days during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Get well wishes to Pat Bilski, Karen Fleischman, Joyce Montag, Joan Fleischman, Trudy Wold and Linda Topilian.

