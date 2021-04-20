Eleanor Jean Forte of Calverton, formerly of Cutchogue and West Babylon, died on April 7, 2021. She was 83 years old.

She was born on March 11, 1938 to Karl Strubel and Selma Marie Knott. As a young adult, she was an administrative assistant and a buyer at an import office in NYC.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and helped collect items for baskets and made pies for the church fair. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting blankets, water colors, crafting Christmas decorations, baking cookies and giving them to neighbors and friends, cooking, spending time with friends and bocce ball tournaments.

She was predeceased by her husband William. She is survived by her children Krista, David and Stephen and seven grandchildren.

The family received visitors on Sunday, April 11 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held on Monday, April 12 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 242, Greenport, New York 11944 would be appreciated.