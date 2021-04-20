Helen Filla of Riverhead died on April 10, 2021 at her home She was 100 years old.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1921 to John and Apolonia Moisa. She retired from Little Flower Children’s Services where she worked and cared for the children as a housekeeper.

She was predeceased by her husband Martin Sr., son Martin Jr., and siblings William Moisa, Sr., John Henry Moisa, Edward Moisa Sr., Joseph Moisa, Sr., Jennie Sabat and Julia Lamaka. She is survived by her children Barbara O’Kula and George, grandchildren Christopher, Jeffrey, and Laura O’Kula and Deena and sibling Sophie Tyte of Riverhead.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.