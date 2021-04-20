Leokadia Czech of Riverhead died on April 17, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Rockville Centre. She was 87 years old.

She was born in Belarus to Jan and Adela (Baginska) Rodziewicz. She emigrated with her family to the United States in 1966 settling in Riverhead. She worked as a seamstress and later worked at the Westhampton Beach Nursing Home.

In her early years of retirement, she spent time caring for her grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cooking.

She was predeceased by her husband Stanisław, son Joseph and brother Tadeusz Rodziewicz. She is survived by her daughters Helena (Robert Cook), Josephine McBurnie and Elizabeth McBurnie (Mark Jr.) grandchildren Kyle Cook, Natalie Cook, Shawn McBurnie, Devon McBurnie, Mark McBurnie, Kian McBurnie III, Matthew Cook, Olivia Cook, Brittany McBurnie, Randal Cook and Jeffrey McBurnie, four great-grandchildren and siblings Waleria Tuthill, Kazimierz (Anna) Rodziewicz, Helena Czuprynski, Janina Kurosz, and Jan (Teofila) Rodziewicz.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Saint Isidore Church. Interment will be held at Saint Isidore Cemetery.