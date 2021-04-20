Marion Blum of Riverhead died on April 17, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 80 years old.

She was born on May 27, 1940 in the Bronx to Francis McGill and Annette Masser. She graduated from high school. She worked as a school crossing guard for the Nassau County Police Dept.

She was predeceased by her husband Chester Blum. She is survived by her children Linda Dowling, Susan Carbaugh and Robert and two grandchildren.

Interment will take place Tuesday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.