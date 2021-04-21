Carol Batcher of Greenport died on April 16, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital Eastern Long Island in Greenport. She was 82 years old.

She was born on April 5, 1939 in Queens to William R. Gondin and Blanche Sedlacek. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband William Batcher, daughters Alice Batcher and Joyce McKinnon and five grandchildren.

Cremation will be private and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.