Irene A. Shulha died on March 9, 2021. She was 66 years old.

She was predeceased by her father Andrew Ilko Shulha, mother Theda Stevens and brother Eugene Nicholas. She is survived by her sister-in-law Christine Shulha.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Mattituck.