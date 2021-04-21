Lois DeWall of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Riverhead, died on Oct. 5, 2020 at her daughter’s house in Colorado Springs. She was 97 years old.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1922 in Riverhead.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter. She is survived by her children Karen Garritano, William and Peggy Warnock, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 23 from 10 to 11a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A graveside service and interment will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Riverhead Cemetery. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home’s website.