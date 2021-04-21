A virtual Narcan training event will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. hosted by Senator Anthony Palumbo and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcan is the brandname for naloxone a medication designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The training will discuss the signs of an overdose and how to administer the nasal spray when needed.

“Tens of thousands of American’s die each year from opioid overdoses. These unfathomable tragedies have been compounded due to the coronavirus pandemic and increased social isolation,” said Palumbo. “Narcan training is an invaluable tool in our fight against opioid overdoses and saves countless lives.”

To register for the course, please click here. Upon completion of the course participants can pick up a Narcan kit at Palumbo’s office in Mt. Sinai.

For more information, please contact Palumbo’s district office at (631)473-1461 or email [email protected]