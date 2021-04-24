Frank Joseph Kowalesky, Jr. of Chesapeake, Virginia, formerly of Jefferson, Georgia and Mattituck, died on April 5, 2021. He was 90 years old.

He was born on March 22, 1931 in Port Washington, New York to Jean (Pniewski) and Frank J. Kowalesky Sr. After high school, Frank joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War.

He worked for Grumman Aerospace Corporation for 43 years in Bethpage and Calverton and also worked for the Mattituck Park District. He was a member of The Romeo Club of Jefferson, Georgia. His hobbies included golfing and daily walks.

He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Gloria. He is survived by his daughters Karen Schutt, Diane Bullock (Randy), Audrey Polak (Rob) and Donna Mauro (Mike), grandchildren Megan, Connor, Allison, Colleen, Nicole, Jake and Zack and two great-grandchildren.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone and make sure you always have a working flashlight.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.