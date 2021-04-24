Robert Lee Skeeter, Sr. of Riverhead died on April 18, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 88 years old.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1932 in Greensville County, Virginia to Roosevelt Skeeter, Sr. and Martha Moore. He graduated from high school and then served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a carpenter for Plum Island Animal Disease Laboratory.

He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn. He is survived by his wife Virginia “Vergie Mae” (Jones), children Ernestine Landrum, Cynthia, Shirley Crump, Robert Lee Jr. and Sharon Estes, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and brother Otis Skeeter of Virginia.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held on Friday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home’s website.