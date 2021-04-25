A Mastic Beach man is facing a felony robbery charge in an early morning hold-up at the 7-Eleven convenience store on West Main Street yesterday morning.

Police said a man entered the store shortly before 4 a.m. yesterday and asked a clerk at the register for a pack of cigars and cigarettes. Then, while gesturing with his hand in his pocket holding something that appeared to the employee to be some type of weapon, possibly a handgun, he demanded the money in the cash register, according to the report. The clerk complied and the man left the store and fled on foot eastbound on West Main Street, police said.

Officers responding to the scene obtained a detailed description of the suspect. The Riverhead Police Detective Division responded to investigate.

During the course of the investigation, a man was located in the East Main Street area matching the description of the subject involved in the reported robbery, police said. Officers recovered the proceeds of the robbery and the item in his sweatshirt pocket that appeared to be a weapon, according to the report. Police did not provide a description of the item that appeared to be a weapon.

Jeffery D. Pittman, 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. He was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

Police ask anyone with further information regarding this investigation to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at (631)727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.