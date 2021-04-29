The 25th Annual East End Garden Festival will be held from Tuesday, May 4 to Sunday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

The tent sale features potted plants, flats, shrubs, trees. Plants are sourced from local nurseries.

The festival will benefit the Peconic Bay Medical Center, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary Charities.

A raffle drawing will be held on May 9, 2021 and the winner does not need to be present to win. Tickets will cost $100 per raffle ticket, to purchase click here. A total of 300 total tickets — first prize will be $10,000, second price $3,000, third $1,000 and two prizes at $500 each.