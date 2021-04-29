Volunteer to help clean up the Town of Southampton in the Great East End Clean-Up on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.
To participate, select an area of public property such as a park, beach, trail or roadside and then complete the online registration form or mail it in by Wednesday, May 12.
Garbage bags and disposal passes will be available at the Town of Southampton recycling centers. There will be a limited number available and participants can pick them up on from Monday, April 12 through Friday, May 14, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Southampton Town Hall, Citizens’ Response Center — 116 Hampton Road, Southampton — or from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North Sea Transfer Station office — 1370 Majors Path, North Sea.
For more information about the clean-up, click here.
Last year, over 500 volunteers removed more than 22.89 tons of garbage and metal from local teachers, parks, trails and roadsides.
