Lyubomyra Uyechko of Riverhead died on April 27, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 79 years old.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1941 in the Ukraine to Ivan Pavlyak and Hannah. She worked as a bookkeeper for a chemical manufacturing company in Ukraine.

She was predeceased by her husband (no name provided). She is survived by her children Lesya Loza and Orest, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A private cremation will follow.