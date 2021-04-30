Edward M. Goldstein of Baiting Hollow died on April 22, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 87 years old.

He was born on July 27, 1933 in Manhattan to Louis George and Esther (Kavenoff) Goldstein. He grew up in the Bronx.

Ed graduated from high school at age 16 and college at age 19. He served in the U.S. Army. Although he majored in business at Hofstra University, he took a “temporary” position as a teacher at a time when there was a severe teacher shortage and thus found his calling as an educator — his lifelong career. He worked as a teacher in various districts, and then as a principal at Pulaski Street Elementary School in Riverhead. He also served as a principal in Miller Place. He held a master’s degree in education.

He played lacrosse at Hofstra, and became a lifelong fan and advocate for the sport. He coached lacrosse and helped start the lacrosse program in Riverhead.

Ed learned to play the bagpipes at a young age, earning himself the nickname “Kelly.” He enjoyed playing the bagpipes throughout his life.

Ed also loved horse racing, especially at Saratoga and Belmont. He was an especially huge fan of the Kentucky Derby. Ed would organize trips to the race track for friends and members of the Rotary Club of Riverhead, which he belonged to for about 40 years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Maui in Hawaii, where he enjoyed a winter home with his domestic partner Judith Miller.

In addition to his domestic parter of 27 years, he is survived by his sons, Louis, Timothy (Tina) and Dennis (AnnMarie), by eight grandchildren and by a sister, Roz Cohen.

At Ed’s request, a party in his honor will be held at a later date. “He wants a party, not a celebration of life or a memorial, but a party,” Miller said. He asked that it take place at least three months from now, so it wouldn’t be a sad occasion, she said.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Riverhead, P.O. Box 518, Riverhead, NY 11901.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home website.