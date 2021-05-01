Wading River 11792

Kenneth Healy and Virginia Healy to T. & G. Hoblin, 255 Maple Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .63 Ac, $500,000; on Apr. 7, 2021

Vanessa Moran to A. & V. Kokovic, 75 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $370,000; on Apr. 12, 2021

Thomas Fitzpatrick and Lauren Fitzpatrick to C. & E. byExrs Syvertsen, 58 Cambridge Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .95 Ac, $6,250,004; on Mar. 31, 2021

Carlo Mignano to A. Ortiz, 2370 &2374 N Wading River, One Family Year-Round Residence, .75 Ac, $407,500; on Apr. 7, 2021

Jane Fuhrer to Kelly Trusts, 727 Hulse Landing Rd, Seasonal Residences, .23 Ac, $270,000; on Apr. 5, 2021

Justin Roman and Amanda Roman to G. Gieck, 161 Overlook Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .94 Ac, $500,000; on Apr. 5, 2021

Anthony Farina and Marianne Farina to Blake Stone LLC, 33 Leonard St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .96 Ac, $565,000; on Mar. 31, 2021

Riverhead 11901

Hawkwind Bluffs, LLC to A. Agarabi, 2 & 2A Dolphin Way, One Family Year-Round Residence, 2.38 Ac, $875,000; on Apr. 6, 2021

Trent Preszler to K. & E. Hudson, 15 Mary Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.3 Ac, $1,200,000; on Apr. 11, 2021

Kareem Massoud and Karen Massoud to B. Stewart, 44 Roanoke Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .75 Ac, $655,000; on Apr. 14, 2021

County of Suffolk to G,W & L. & Ingham Carman, 4518 Sound Ave, Field Crops, 91.7 Ac, $8,368,902; on Apr. 4, 2021

Wilfido Brenes to B. Wells, 5152 Sound Ave, undefined, 1 Ac, $450,000; on Apr. 13, 2021

Paul Riedman and Joan Riedman to Frazier. B. Trust, 188 Scenic Lake Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $440,000; on Apr. 7, 2021

Save More Homes LLC to EvergreenHomesCnstrc, 153FoxRun&10-37,40,46,48&, Residential Vacant Land, 3.87 Ac, $508,750; on Apr. 4, 2021

Theresa Dilworth to Ulloa Global LLC, 992 E Main St, undefined, .55 Ac, $250,000; on Apr. 1, 2021

Jose Rivas-Gomez and Jose Rivas-Ulloa to A. & J. Scott Jr., 30 Fairway Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .33 Ac, $445,000; on Mar. 31, 2021

752 Raynor Avenue LLC to M.  Langhorn by Exr, 752 Raynor Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .3 Ac, $322,500; on Apr. 6, 2021

Gerard Keelin Jr and Laurie Keelin to D. De Frese/Tandy, 416 Sweezy Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $295,000; on Apr. 13, 2021

Nelson Avalos to V.  Golembeski by Admr, 411 Claus Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .2 Ac, $315,000; on Apr. 4, 2021

Aquebogue 11931

Jorge & Edbil Oliva Palencia and Irma Castro Marroquin to A. Giordano, 579 Church Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .53 Ac, $487,600; on Apr. 6, 2021

Jason Stone and Carolyn Caccese to M. Antanaitis, 36 Broad Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .33 Ac, $520,000; on Apr. 5, 2021

AQUEBOGUEANGELS LLC to J. & S. Hunter, 267 Peconic Bay Blvd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.42 Ac, $1,895,000; on Apr. 13, 2021

Calverton-Baiting Hollow 11933

Melissa Courtney to F. Tortosa, 102 Fox Hill Dr, Unit 102, One Family Year-Round Residence, .13 Ac, $329,000; on Apr. 6, 2021

Robert Wilson II and Kathryn Wilson to G. & C. Fasanelli, 84 Gregory Way, One Family Year-Round Residence, .7 Ac, $454,500; on Apr. 6, 2021

Thomas Seda to A. Schembri, 84 Wildwood Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $385,000; on Apr. 8, 2021

Leo Papageorgio and Lynn Papageorgio to B. Engmann, 164 Jakes Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .52 Ac, $510,000; on Apr. 7, 2021

Jamesport 11947

Peter Kuczinski and Maria Kiczinski to V. Palazzolo, 249 Herricks Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .57 Ac, $565,000; on Mar. 31, 2021

Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.

SHARE
RiverheadLOCAL
RiverheadLOCAL