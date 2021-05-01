Wading River 11792
Kenneth Healy and Virginia Healy to T. & G. Hoblin, 255 Maple Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .63 Ac, $500,000; on Apr. 7, 2021
Vanessa Moran to A. & V. Kokovic, 75 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $370,000; on Apr. 12, 2021
Thomas Fitzpatrick and Lauren Fitzpatrick to C. & E. byExrs Syvertsen, 58 Cambridge Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .95 Ac, $6,250,004; on Mar. 31, 2021
Carlo Mignano to A. Ortiz, 2370 &2374 N Wading River, One Family Year-Round Residence, .75 Ac, $407,500; on Apr. 7, 2021
Jane Fuhrer to Kelly Trusts, 727 Hulse Landing Rd, Seasonal Residences, .23 Ac, $270,000; on Apr. 5, 2021
Justin Roman and Amanda Roman to G. Gieck, 161 Overlook Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .94 Ac, $500,000; on Apr. 5, 2021
Anthony Farina and Marianne Farina to Blake Stone LLC, 33 Leonard St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .96 Ac, $565,000; on Mar. 31, 2021
Riverhead 11901
Hawkwind Bluffs, LLC to A. Agarabi, 2 & 2A Dolphin Way, One Family Year-Round Residence, 2.38 Ac, $875,000; on Apr. 6, 2021
Trent Preszler to K. & E. Hudson, 15 Mary Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.3 Ac, $1,200,000; on Apr. 11, 2021
Kareem Massoud and Karen Massoud to B. Stewart, 44 Roanoke Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .75 Ac, $655,000; on Apr. 14, 2021
County of Suffolk to G,W & L. & Ingham Carman, 4518 Sound Ave, Field Crops, 91.7 Ac, $8,368,902; on Apr. 4, 2021
Wilfido Brenes to B. Wells, 5152 Sound Ave, undefined, 1 Ac, $450,000; on Apr. 13, 2021
Paul Riedman and Joan Riedman to Frazier. B. Trust, 188 Scenic Lake Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $440,000; on Apr. 7, 2021
Save More Homes LLC to EvergreenHomesCnstrc, 153FoxRun&10-37,40,46,48&, Residential Vacant Land, 3.87 Ac, $508,750; on Apr. 4, 2021
Theresa Dilworth to Ulloa Global LLC, 992 E Main St, undefined, .55 Ac, $250,000; on Apr. 1, 2021
Jose Rivas-Gomez and Jose Rivas-Ulloa to A. & J. Scott Jr., 30 Fairway Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .33 Ac, $445,000; on Mar. 31, 2021
752 Raynor Avenue LLC to M. Langhorn by Exr, 752 Raynor Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .3 Ac, $322,500; on Apr. 6, 2021
Gerard Keelin Jr and Laurie Keelin to D. De Frese/Tandy, 416 Sweezy Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $295,000; on Apr. 13, 2021
Nelson Avalos to V. Golembeski by Admr, 411 Claus Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .2 Ac, $315,000; on Apr. 4, 2021
Aquebogue 11931
Jorge & Edbil Oliva Palencia and Irma Castro Marroquin to A. Giordano, 579 Church Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .53 Ac, $487,600; on Apr. 6, 2021
Jason Stone and Carolyn Caccese to M. Antanaitis, 36 Broad Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .33 Ac, $520,000; on Apr. 5, 2021
AQUEBOGUEANGELS LLC to J. & S. Hunter, 267 Peconic Bay Blvd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.42 Ac, $1,895,000; on Apr. 13, 2021
Calverton-Baiting Hollow 11933
Melissa Courtney to F. Tortosa, 102 Fox Hill Dr, Unit 102, One Family Year-Round Residence, .13 Ac, $329,000; on Apr. 6, 2021
Robert Wilson II and Kathryn Wilson to G. & C. Fasanelli, 84 Gregory Way, One Family Year-Round Residence, .7 Ac, $454,500; on Apr. 6, 2021
Thomas Seda to A. Schembri, 84 Wildwood Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $385,000; on Apr. 8, 2021
Leo Papageorgio and Lynn Papageorgio to B. Engmann, 164 Jakes Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .52 Ac, $510,000; on Apr. 7, 2021
Jamesport 11947
Peter Kuczinski and Maria Kiczinski to V. Palazzolo, 249 Herricks Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .57 Ac, $565,000; on Mar. 31, 2021
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.