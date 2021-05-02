Mary Dabrowski was honored by the Riverhead Town Board April 20 for her 50 years of service to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Riverhead Fire Department. Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and the town board members presented Mary with a proclamation. Mary was joined by her husband Conrad and daughter Lisa. Mary’s longtime service to the auxiliary was also noted with a proclamation by Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio and her 50-year pin and a bouquet of flowers from the auxiliary Congratulations, Mary and many more years in the auxiliary!

Mary Dabrowski wth her husband Conrad and daughter Lisa at Riverhead Town Hall, where she was honored April 20 for her 50 years of service to the RFD Ladies Auxiliary. Photo: Peggy Sparrow

The members of the Riverhead Fire Department held nomination elections for Chiefs of the fire department recently. The following were elected: Bill Kelly, Jr. as Chief; Joe Hartmann 1st Assistant Chief, J.R. Renten 2nd Assistant Chief and Pete Kurzyna 3rd Assistant Chief. Congratulations to all!

The Riverhead High School class of 1970 reunion committee is working hard on celebrating their 50th. Naturally, with the COVID-19 pandemic it was canceled last year and rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2021 at the Flanders Men’s Club. Tommy Sullivan will provide the music and more details will follow. Sophie Pelc is working hard along with her committee to make this event successful and to have as many alumni attend this milestone of their lives.

The Riverhead Free Library has a variety of programs available to all ages. Check out the Talking Books application (books and magazines CDs by mail) via Andrew Heiskell Library, or the Music and Memory iPods. To request a large print newsletter, call the library at 631-727-3228 extensions 119, 154 or 102.

Would you like to volunteer as a pen pal to a senior citizen and uplift their spirits with a note, card or letter in an assisted living center? It is so rewarding to become a pen pal writing to a person regularly through the postal mail. It gives you and your pen pal a chance to become friends through letter writing. If you have any questions, contact Laura LaSita at the Riverhead Free Library email [email protected] or call 631-727-3228 extension 119 for senior services.

The River’s Edge Music Series at the Riverhead Moose Lodge at 51 Madison Street will host on Fridays from 6 pm to 9 pm on May 7 Van Wyen and May 14 Todd the Guitar Man. Enjoy the evening listening to the music and meeting new friends.

Band applications are now available for the Southampton Youth Bureau’s 18th Battle of the Bands. This year’s competition will be held on Friday, June 11 (rain date Friday, June 18) from 8 pm to 11 pm and location to be announced. All applications and demo music must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and can be sent or dropped off to Southampton Youth Bureau, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders, NY 11901. (Be sure to mark it to the attention of Battle of the Bands.) You can also email a band application and demo music to Peter Strecker to email [email protected] Remembering qualifying bands must have one high school student who resides in the Town of Southampton and a band must consist of a minimum of three performing musicians. For more information, please call 631-702-2425.

The 5th Annual Free Paper Shredding Event takes place on Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home parking lot at 406 East Main Street in Riverhead. Personal household documents such as checks, receipts, tax records, any paperwork containing personal information and more will be shredded while you watch. Just be sure to wear a mask! There is a limit of three boxes/bags per person.

Be sure to save the date and mark your calendars for Saturday, May 29 (rain date June 5) the First Congregational Church will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Happy Birthday to Peter Friszolowski on May 2; Joe Arnau, Tina Atkinson and Diane Gianni on May 3; Kevin Curtis and Brian Block on May 4; Amari Langhorne and Russell Murray on May 5; Regina Kenter and Howie Gassert on May 6; Irene Karzenski, Emilee Downs and Kurt Carter on May 7; Sue Edwards on May 8; Louise Wilkinson and Donna Czajkowski on May 9; Kevin Schuhmann on May 10; Michelle Block, Jason Hubbard, Matthew Hughes, Bill Kelly Jr. on May 12; Eric Reilly, Tim Corwin, Betty Nash on May 14; Samantha Carter on May 15. Have a nice day!

Happy 28th wedding anniversary wishes to Karen and Buddy Turbush on May 8 and a happy 8th wedding anniversary to Cheryl and Gil Michaelis on May 11. Be sure to celebrate.

Get well wishes to Harry Carver, Ellen Kramer, Louise Leja, Kathy Schaefer, Joyce Montag and Jim Zaleski.

Sincere sympathy to the family of Ed Goldstein who was principal of Pulaski Street School for many years who recently passed away. He was such a great administrator in the Riverhead district and loved by his staff, students and parents. Rest in peace, Ed.

A special welcome to the Riverhead Central School District to Augustine Tornatore who will take reign as our new superintendent of schools on July 1, 2021.

Sunday May 9th is Mother’s Day so please remember your mom or that special woman who impacted your life through the years and during these COVID times if you are still apart during this time. Make that phone call, send an email, text, tweet, or just an old-fashioned card, note or letter. You will be happy you did! God bless all those special moms.

