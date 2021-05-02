John H. Berryman of Southold died on April 30, 2021 at San Simeon by The Sound in Greenport. He was 92 years old. He was a retired inspector with the NYPD.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will held on Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Police Chaplain Father Joe D’Angelo. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Southold Free Library. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.