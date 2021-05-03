Arthur Rios of Southold died on May 1, 2021 at his home. He was 91 years old. He was a retired Police Officer with the NYPD.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.