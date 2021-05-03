Caregivers and community members are invited to attend a two-day webinar series hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association on Tuesday, May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday May 12 from 12 to 2 p.m.

The first day of the conference will cover topics such as activities to engage a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, Medicaid at home and estate planning updates, senior net services and mediation and sound healing. The second day of the conference will include poems and crafts, learning more about the caregiver’s role in healthcare, effective communications strategies for all three stages of Alzheimer’s and finding hope in research.

To register for the event, call (631)941-3434 or email [email protected]