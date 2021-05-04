To the Editor:
No, Ms. Kent, not everyone in Riverhead likes racing. These two proposals amount to a possible five weekends out of nine during July and August. Projected are up to 1,000 spectators and 100-200 racing participants, over one weekend. Noise, traffic, security and lighting (for the night events) as well as a large screen TV are of particular concern.
We all know that due to our beautiful open spaces that sound and and light travel far. Utilizing our volunteer ambulance and fire department as on stand-by and our police to be diverted for traffic control, especially during the summer, is ludicrous and an affront to the community who depends on their professional services.
The board’s serious and thorough research of the impact of these proposals on the nearby community is needed and expected before any proposal is approved.
Catherine Wheeler
Calverton
