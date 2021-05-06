James (Jim) Frederick Reeve of Southold died on April 29, 2021. He was 80 years old.

He was born October 15, 1940 to Harold R. Reeve Jr. and Margaret Conklin Reeve of Mattituck. He graduated from Mattituck High School and obtained a degree in civil engineering from Lafayette College. He served in the military for three years with the Public Health Services in Nevada and Washington D.C. He then returned to Mattituck to join the family construction business Harold R. Reeve and Sons. He became the leader of the company with his two brothers, John and Richard in 1972.

He served on the board of trustees for the Southold Savings Bank and the North Fork Bank. He was also a member of the Marratooka Club. He was a supporter of numerous historical and preservation organizations on the East End.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Churchill) and his brothers. No services are being planned at this time.

